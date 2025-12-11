Maine visits Fairfield following L’Amoreaux’s 31-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-7) at Fairfield Stags (5-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Maine after…

Maine Black Bears (3-7) at Fairfield Stags (5-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Maine after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 31 points in Fairfield’s 93-73 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Stags are 2-0 on their home court. Fairfield averages 17.9 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by L’Amoreaux with 4.6.

The Black Bears are 0-4 in road games. Maine is fifth in the America East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrianna Smith averaging 6.4.

Fairfield makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Maine averages 57.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 71.0 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: L’Amoreaux is shooting 49.0% and averaging 19.9 points for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 18.3 points.

Smith is averaging 18.1 points, nine rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

