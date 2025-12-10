Maine visits Boston University after McNair’s 21-point performance

Maine Black Bears (0-11) at Boston University Terriers (4-6) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (0-11) at Boston University Terriers (4-6)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Maine after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 88-82 overtime loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Terriers are 2-1 on their home court. Boston University is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Black Bears are 0-7 in road games. Maine has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston University averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 9.5 points.

TJ Biel is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Black Bears. Keelan Steele is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.