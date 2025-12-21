Maine takes on Drexel for non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (1-12) at Drexel Dragons (5-7) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9.5; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears (1-12) at Drexel Dragons (5-7)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine travels to Drexel for a non-conference matchup.

The Dragons are 4-2 on their home court. Drexel is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears have gone 1-7 away from home. Maine ranks fifth in the America East shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Drexel averages 71.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 70.3 Maine allows. Maine averages 58.5 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.2 Drexel gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Villiam Garcia Adsten is averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Biel is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 blocks for the Black Bears. Keelan Steele is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.