Maine faces Ohio on 9-game slide

Maine Black Bears (0-9) at Ohio Bobcats (1-6)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine comes into the matchup with Ohio after losing nine straight games.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 at home. Ohio is ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Aidan Hadaway leads the Bobcats with 6.6 boards.

The Black Bears have gone 0-5 away from home. Maine is ninth in the America East with 25.9 rebounds per game led by TJ Biel averaging 5.0.

Ohio is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Maine allows to opponents. Maine’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Ohio has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 5.3 points.

Biel is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

