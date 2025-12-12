Maine faces Canisius on home slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Maine Black Bears (1-11) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Maine Black Bears (1-11)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Canisius looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Black Bears have gone 0-2 in home games. Maine is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 in road games. Canisius gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Maine is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius’ 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Keelan Steele is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.9 points. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

