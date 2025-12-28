Mahi scores 23, Santa Clara takes down Oregon State 102-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Mahi had 23 points in Santa Clara’s 102-64 win against Oregon State on Sunday. Mahi…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Mahi had 23 points in Santa Clara’s 102-64 win against Oregon State on Sunday.

Mahi also contributed six rebounds for the Broncos (10-4). Thierry Darlan scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jake Ensminger had 13 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Beavers (7-7) were led in scoring by Josiah Lake, who finished with 19 points and five assists. Dez White added 14 points and two steals for Oregon State. Keziah Ekissi also recorded nine points.

Santa Clara took the lead with 19:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Christian Hammond led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 53-20 at the break. Santa Clara outscored Oregon State by five points in the second half, and Mahi scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

