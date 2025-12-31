Mahaney, UCSB Gauchos to visit Ward, CSU Fullerton Titans

UCSB Gauchos (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on CSU Fullerton in Big West action Thursday.

The Titans are 3-2 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 2-0 in conference matchups. UCSB has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Gauchos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Landon Seaman is shooting 60.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.9 points for the Gauchos. Zion Sensley is averaging 10 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 87.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

