Madison Booker scores 27 as No. 2 Texas women stay undefeated with 89-54 win over No. 13 Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward Madison Booker had 27 points and eight rebounds as second-ranked Texas stayed undefeated with a 89-54 victory over turnover-plagued No. 13 Baylor on Sunday in a matchup of former conference rivals.

Texas (12-0) took control of the game with a 16-0 run in the first quarter when six different Longhorns players scored and Baylor had six turnovers in that span of just over 4 1/2 minutes. The Bears finished with a season-high 30 turnovers, their most since Nov. 9, 2008, which led to 42 points for Texas.

Baylor leading scorer Taliah Scott was injured midway through the second quarter after turning her right foot on a move to the basket and didn’t return. Scott, Yuting Deng and Marcayla Johnson each had nine points for the Bears (10-2), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 14 rebounds.

Jordan Lee scored 19 points while Rory Harmon had 12 points and 10 assists for Texas, which is 5-0 this season against AP Top 25 teams.

After trailing by five points early, the Longhorns got even at 11 when Lee had a steal and a free throw after being fouled. They went ahead to stay a half-minute later when Lee had another steal on an errant pass and drove for a layup.

Harmon’s three-point play in that big run made it 23-11 with 3:16 left in the first quarter, and Texas maintained a double-digit lead from there.

Baylor and Texas were in the Big 12 Conference together, and the Southwest Conference before that, until the Longhorns moved to the Southeastern Conference before last season.

Up next

Baylor wraps up nonconference play at home Thursday against Southern University.

Texas, which has won 32 consecutive home games, hosts Northwestern State on Wednesday.

___

