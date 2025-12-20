Mackey scores 22 as Florida International downs LIU 86-79

MIAMI (AP) — Julian Mackey’s 22 points off of the bench helped lead Florida International to an 86-79 victory against…

MIAMI (AP) — Julian Mackey’s 22 points off of the bench helped lead Florida International to an 86-79 victory against LIU on Saturday.

Mackey shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Panthers (6-4). Corey Stephenson scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Eric Dibami had 12 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jamal Fuller finished with 18 points, four assists and four steals for the Sharks (6-6). Jomo Goings added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for LIU. Malachi Davis finished with 17 points and five assists.

Mackey scored 12 points in the first half and Florida International went into the break trailing 46-44. Florida International used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a two-point deficit and build a 53-46 lead with 17:44 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Stephenson scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

