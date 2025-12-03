Lyles and Akron host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Akron Zips (6-2) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -21.5; over/under is…

Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Akron Zips (6-2)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -21.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Bucknell after Amani Lyles scored 25 points in Akron’s 105-81 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Zips have gone 4-0 at home. Akron is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 1-3 in road games. Bucknell averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Akron scores 96.1 points, 16.8 more per game than the 79.3 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Amon Dorries is averaging 14.7 points for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.