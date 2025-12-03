Live Radio
Lyles’ 24 points lead Akron over Bucknell 97-77

The Associated Press

December 3, 2025, 10:28 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 24 points as Akron beat Bucknell 97-77 on Wednesday night.

Tavari Johnson scored 23 points and added five assists for the Zips (7-2). Evan Mahaffey had 10 points.

Quin Berger led the way for the Bison (2-8) with 18 points. Bucknell got 15 points and six rebounds from Aleksander Pachucki. Jayden Williams also had 15 points and five assists. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Bison.

The Zips led 49-36 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 10 points. Akron pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

