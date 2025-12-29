Luke McEldon’s 18 points leads Mount St. Mary’s past Iona 66-59

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Iona 66-59 on Monday. McEldon also contributed…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Iona 66-59 on Monday.

McEldon also contributed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justin Amadi scored 14 points, going 7 of 12 from the field. Anthony Arrington finished with 10 points.

Denver Anglin finished with 15 points and four steals for the Gaels (9-5, 1-2). Lamin Sabally added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Iona. CJ Anthony also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

