Lubin and Able score 13 points apiece to help N.C. State rout Liberty 85-45

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin and Matt Able each scored 13 points to help N.C. State rout Liberty 85-45 on Wednesday night.

N.C. State moves to 7-3 and 6-0 at home, and hosts No. 19 Kansas on Saturday.

The Wolfpack had a 16-point advantage midway through the first half and led 45-19 at the break. Lubin scored six points during a 15-1 run to open the second for a 60-20 lead. Tre Holloman scored all 11 of his points in the first half for the Wolfpack. Quadir Copeland also finished with 11 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Darrion Williams added nine points and eight boards.

N.C. State shot 52% (31 of 60) overall and scored 21 points from 17 turnovers.

JJ Harper and Brett Decker Jr. scored 12 points apiece for Liberty (6-3).

N.C. State is 3-0 in the series. Its previous meeting was a 94-60 win on Dec. 11, 2004.

Up next

N.C. State: hosts No. 19 Kansas on Saturday

Liberty: plays at home against Midway on Tuesday

