LSU Tigers take on the Boston College Eagles, seek 8th straight win

LSU Tigers (7-0) at Boston College Eagles (4-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU will try to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Boston College.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Boston College is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. LSU is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston College averages 70.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 68.3 LSU allows. LSU averages 28.7 more points per game (94.3) than Boston College gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.9 points. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 34.2% and averaging 15.4 points.

Michael Nwoko is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.