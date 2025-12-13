LSU Tigers play the SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs (9-1) vs. LSU Tigers (8-1) New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under is…

SMU Mustangs (9-1) vs. LSU Tigers (8-1)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and LSU meet at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Tigers have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. LSU is fifth in the SEC scoring 88.4 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are 9-1 in non-conference play. SMU is second in the ACC scoring 89.8 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

LSU averages 88.4 points, 12.4 more per game than the 76.0 SMU gives up. SMU scores 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than LSU allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Nwoko is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds. Kevin Miller is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

