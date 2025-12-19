LSU plays SE Louisiana following Sutton’s 23-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-7, 1-2 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-7, 1-2 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces SE Louisiana after Marquel Sutton scored 23 points in LSU’s 89-77 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

LSU scores 88.5 points, 19.8 more per game than the 68.7 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.9 points. Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.