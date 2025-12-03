LSU plays Boston College on 7-game win streak

LSU Tigers (7-0) at Boston College Eagles (4-4) Boston; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is…

LSU Tigers (7-0) at Boston College Eagles (4-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU is looking to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Tigers take on Boston College.

The Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Boston College scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. LSU is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College averages 70.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 68.3 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 54.6% rate from the field this season, 14.8 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.9 points. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 34.2% and averaging 15.4 points.

Max Mackinnon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Michael Nwoko is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.