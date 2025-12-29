LSU hosts Southern Miss after Weeks’ 25-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at LSU Tigers (11-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at LSU Tigers (11-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits LSU after Tylik Weeks scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 93-86 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. LSU is ninth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 6.6.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Southern Miss has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

LSU averages 88.9 points, 16.4 more per game than the 72.5 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 76.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 71.8 LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curt Lewis is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 6.5 points. Weeks is averaging 17.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.