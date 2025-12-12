Loyola Marymount Lions play the Wichita State Shockers, look for 4th straight victory

Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at Wichita State Shockers (1-9) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will…

Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at Wichita State Shockers (1-9)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Wichita State.

The Shockers are 1-4 on their home court. Wichita State averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Paula Reus Piza averaging 3.0.

Wichita State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 62.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.5 Wichita State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Kyleigh Ortiz is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Jess Lawson is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

