Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Murauskas’ 20-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Loyola Marymount after Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-58 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Lions are 6-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 1-0 on the road. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 9.8.

Loyola Marymount makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 13.0 more points per game (79.1) than Loyola Marymount allows (66.1).

The Lions and Gaels face off Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikey Lewis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Murauskas is averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

