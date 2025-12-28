Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Murauskas’ 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8.5;…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Loyola Marymount after Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-58 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Lions are 6-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Gaels are 1-0 on the road. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks third in the WCC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 4.3.

Loyola Marymount makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Gaels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Murauskas is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.