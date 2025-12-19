Loyola Marymount hosts Robbins and Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) Los Angeles; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits…

Weber State Wildcats (4-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Loyola Marymount after Hannah Robbins scored 21 points in Weber State’s 84-47 win against the La Sierra Golden Eagles.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Andjela Matic averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. Weber State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jess Lawson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.8 points.

Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

