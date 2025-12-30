Loyola Marymount hosts Pacific after Brown’s 22-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-5, 0-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-5, 0-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pacific Tigers (9-5, 0-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-5, 0-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Pacific after Rodney Brown Jr. scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-73 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Lions have gone 6-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Pacific averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Elias Ralph is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.