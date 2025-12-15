Loyola Marymount hosts Beath and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (9-1, 1-0 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD…

UCSD Tritons (9-1, 1-0 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Loyola Marymount after Leo Beath scored 21 points in UCSD’s 93-67 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Lions are 4-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD is fourth in the Big West with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 4.3.

Loyola Marymount scores 79.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.6 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Beath is averaging 19.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Beattie is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

