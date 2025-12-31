Loyola Marymount beats Pacific 80-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 20 points as Loyola Marymount beat Pacific 80-71 on Tuesday. Amey added…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 20 points as Loyola Marymount beat Pacific 80-71 on Tuesday.

Amey added six rebounds for the Lions (10-5, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Jan Vide scored 18 points and added five assists. Jalen Shelley shot 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tigers (9-6, 0-2) were led by Elias Ralph, who posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. TJ Wainwright added 15 points for Pacific. Jaden Clayton also put up nine points, eight assists and three steals.

Shelley scored 12 points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 41-37. Loyola Marymount used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 73-62 with 2:12 remaining before finishing off the win.

