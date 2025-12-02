Loyola Chicago takes on Central Michigan, seeks to end 7-game skid

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-7) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -6.5; over/under…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-7)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago aims to stop its seven-game skid when the Ramblers take on Central Michigan.

The Ramblers are 1-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Chippewas have gone 0-2 away from home. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 16.6 assists per game led by Tamario Adley averaging 3.9.

Loyola Chicago averages 65.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 74.0 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Miles Rubin is shooting 58.5% and averaging 12.0 points.

Nathan Claerbaut is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

