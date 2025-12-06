Loyola Chicago hosts Princeton following Happy’s 20-point showing

Princeton Tigers (3-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-7) Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -6; over/under is…

Princeton Tigers (3-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Loyola Chicago after CJ Happy scored 20 points in Princeton’s 63-58 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Ramblers have gone 2-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Princeton averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Loyola Chicago has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Rubin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.