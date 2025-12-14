Loyola Chicago hosts Oakland, aims to break home slide

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-7, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-7, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago looks to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory against Oakland.

The Ramblers have gone 0-4 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-3 away from home. Oakland has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 61.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 63.1 Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 5.9 points. Alex-Anne Bessette is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.6 points.

Cali Denson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Layla Gold is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.