Loyola Chicago hosts Dunn and Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-8, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits Loyola Chicago after Charlise Dunn scored 21 points in Davidson’s 68-59 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Ramblers have gone 1-5 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in conference matchups. Davidson averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosalie Mercille is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 6.9 points. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dunn is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 52.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

