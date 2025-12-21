Loyola Chicago hosts Austin Peay after Bessette’s 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-7, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Austin Peay Governors (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-7, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Austin Peay after Alex-Anne Bessette scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 69-68 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Ramblers have gone 1-4 at home. Loyola Chicago is sixth in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Vaughn averaging 2.6.

The Governors are 4-0 on the road. Austin Peay averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 52.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 59.1 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay scores 8.2 more points per game (71.1) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bessette is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ramblers. Vaughn is averaging 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

Anovia Sheals is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Governors. Veronaye Charlton is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

