Loyola Chicago faces Western Michigan, aims to break home skid

Western Michigan Broncos (1-5) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-6, 0-1 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-5) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-6, 0-1 A-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Western Michigan looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Ramblers are 0-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 1-3 in road games. Western Michigan is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.7 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 51.0 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 75.3 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 56.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 63.8 Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.1 points for the Ramblers. Audrey Deptula is averaging 5.9 points.

Kailey Starks is averaging 10.8 points for the Broncos. Nile Muguira Orbe is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.