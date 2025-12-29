Lovejoy scores 22, Detroit Mercy takes down Youngstown State 73-68

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 points as Detroit Mercy beat Youngstown State 73-68 on Monday. Lovejoy shot…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 points as Detroit Mercy beat Youngstown State 73-68 on Monday.

Lovejoy shot 6 of 12 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line for the Titans (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Keshawn Fisher scored 15 points off the bench while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and adding seven rebounds.

The Penguins (8-6, 2-2) were led by Cris Carroll, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Bryson Dawkins added 14 points and two steals for Youngstown State. Jason Nelson also put up 12 points.

The Titans took a 32-25 lead into the first half after shutting out the Penguins for combined stretches of more than 11 minutes. The Penguins returned the favor in the second half, shutting out the Titans for nearly five minutes on a 13-0 run, but it wasn’t enough.

