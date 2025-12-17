Louisiana visits Tavares and Southern Miss

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-10) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-10) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Louisiana after Isaac Tavares scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 71-67 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Southern Miss is seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Dylan Brumfield averaging 3.3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-7 on the road. Louisiana has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 56.2 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 72.4 Southern Miss gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavares is averaging 17 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finister is averaging 11.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

