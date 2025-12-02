Louisiana visits Lee and Lamar

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-2) Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Louisiana after…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-2)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Louisiana after Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points in Lamar’s 90-46 win against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in home games. Lamar is the Southland leader with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 7.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-5 away from home. Louisiana is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Lamar is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 57.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.8 Lamar gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Holifield is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cardinals. Lee is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.9 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

