Louisiana visits Cooper and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-9) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Louisiana after Kaden Cooper scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 89-37 victory over the Ecclesia Royals.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-6 on the road. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Bates is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Avery Thomas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 11.3 points.

