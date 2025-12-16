Louisiana Tech puts home win streak on the line against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-3) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-4) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-3) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-4)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Lady Techsters take on Central Arkansas.

The Lady Techsters are 5-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 77.0 points and is shooting 42.5%.

The Sugar Bears are 2-3 in road games. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 16.1 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.6.

Louisiana Tech scores 77.0 points, 20.1 more per game than the 56.9 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 7.3 more points per game (75.5) than Louisiana Tech gives up (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.1 points.

Shae Littleford is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Stephens is averaging 12 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

