Louisiana Tech defeats Ecclesia 89-37

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kaden Cooper scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat Ecclesia 89-37 on Sunday. Cooper added eight…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kaden Cooper scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat Ecclesia 89-37 on Sunday.

Cooper added eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Bulldogs (5-3). Avery Thomas scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. AJ Bates had 14 points, while adding 10 assists.

The Royals were led in scoring by Adrian Nelson, who finished with 12 points. Christian Ford added 10 points for Ecclesia, an NCCAA program.

Louisiana Tech took the lead for good with 17:15 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-11 at halftime, with Bates racking up eight points. Louisiana Tech extended its lead to 63-18 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Cooper scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.