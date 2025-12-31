Louisiana plays conference foe South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-11, 1-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-11, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dorian Finister and Louisiana host Chaze Harris and South Alabama in Sun Belt play Wednesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-3 at home. Louisiana gives up 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 9-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

Louisiana is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Louisiana allows.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finister is averaging 12.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.