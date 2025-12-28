Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Norfolk State 63-54

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Dorian Finister had 15 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 63-54 victory against Norfolk State on Sunday. Finister had…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Dorian Finister had 15 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 63-54 victory against Norfolk State on Sunday.

Finister had nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-11, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Milan Mejia finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Jaxon Olvera shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (6-10) were led by Jordan Leaks, who posted 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Norfolk State also got 11 points from Anthony McComb III. Mykel Jenkins also recorded nine points.

