Louisiana hosts Norfolk State on 3-game home slide

Norfolk State Spartans (6-9) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-11, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on Norfolk State looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-3 in home games. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keyontae Lewis averaging 1.7.

Louisiana scores 57.5 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 74.1 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is averaging 12.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 17.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

