Louisiana hosts Norfolk State on 3-game home slide

Norfolk State Spartans (6-9) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-11, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana is looking to end its three-game home slide with a win over Norfolk State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-3 in home games. Louisiana gives up 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Anthony McComb III averaging 5.0.

Louisiana is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 6.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 14.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

McComb is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.7 points. Elijah Jamison is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

