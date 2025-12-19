Louisiana faces UL Monroe following Finister’s 20-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits UL Monroe after Dorian Finister scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 62-54 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-2 at home. UL Monroe has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

UL Monroe averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 28.7% over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Olvera averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Finister is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 0-10, averaging 55.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.