Lott and UNLV host New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (6-5, 1-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (6-5, 1-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts New Mexico after Jasmyn Lott scored 20 points in UNLV’s 61-60 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lady Rebels have gone 4-1 in home games. UNLV is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos are 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

UNLV makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). New Mexico averages 7.9 more points per game (71.8) than UNLV allows (63.9).

The Lady Rebels and Lobos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lott is averaging 14.5 points for the Lady Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nayli Padilla averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.