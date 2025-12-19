Longwood visits North Carolina Central after Slack’s 32-point game

Longwood Lancers (6-7) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-9) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina…

Longwood Lancers (6-7) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-9)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on Longwood after Jae Slack scored 32 points in North Carolina Central’s 96-62 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. North Carolina Central is third in the MEAC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Lancers are 1-4 on the road. Longwood has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Carolina Central is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Khouri Carvey is averaging 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Redd Thompson is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.1 points. Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.