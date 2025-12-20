Longwood visits North Carolina Central after Slack’s 32-point game

Longwood Lancers (6-7) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-9) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers…

Longwood Lancers (6-7) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-9)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Longwood after Jae Slack scored 32 points in North Carolina Central’s 96-62 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 3.9.

The Lancers are 1-4 on the road. Longwood is fifth in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Johan Nziemi averaging 4.5.

North Carolina Central is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carvey is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Gage Lattimore is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Redd Thompson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Elijah Tucker is shooting 67.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.