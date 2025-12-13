Longwood to visit Elon Sunday

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Elon Phoenix (3-5) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Elon for…

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Elon Phoenix (3-5)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Elon for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Phoenix are 1-1 on their home court. Elon has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Lancers have gone 0-3 away from home. Longwood leads the Big South with 16.1 assists. Jasmine Peaks leads the Lancers with 4.1.

Elon’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 9.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Phoenix. Ashanti Fox is averaging 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Otaifo Esenabhalu is averaging eight points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

