Longwood secures 82-70 victory against Winthrop

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Redd Thompson scored 15 points as Longwood beat Winthrop 82-70 on Wednesday.

Thompson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (9-7, 1-0 Big South Conference). Jacoi Hutchinson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Elijah Tucker had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

The Eagles (8-8, 0-1) were led by Logan Duncomb, who recorded 31 points and 13 rebounds. Kareem Rozier added eight points for Winthrop. Daylen Berry also put up seven points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

