Longwood hosts Troy following Dyer’s 22-point game

Troy Trojans (7-1) at Longwood Lancers (6-3)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Longwood after Zay Dyer scored 22 points in Troy’s 74-70 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Lancers are 4-0 on their home court. Longwood is the Big South leader with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 7.4.

The Trojans have gone 1-1 away from home. Troy ranks seventh in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 8.3.

Longwood’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 1.0 rebound for the Lancers. Frances Ulysse is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6%.

Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Trojans. Dyer is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

