Longwood faces Winthrop in conference matchup

Winthrop Eagles (8-7) at Longwood Lancers (8-7)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Logan Duncomb and Winthrop take on Jacoi Hutchinson and Longwood on Wednesday.

The Lancers are 5-2 on their home court. Longwood is seventh in the Big South with 13.4 assists per game led by Hutchinson averaging 3.3.

The Eagles are 2-6 in road games. Winthrop has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Longwood averages 77.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 75.4 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 15.0 more points per game (88.1) than Longwood gives up to opponents (73.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Redd Thompson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Tucker is shooting 70.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Eagles. Duncomb is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 89.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

