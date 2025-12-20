Longwood beats North Carolina Central 74-72 in OT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Redd Thompson had 17 points in Longwood’s 74-72 overtime win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Redd Thompson had 17 points in Longwood’s 74-72 overtime win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Thompson shot 6 of 17 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (7-7). Jacoi Hutchinson scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor. Emanuel Richards shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Gage Lattimore finished with 22 points and two steals for the Eagles (4-10). Khouri Carvey added 17 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for North Carolina Central. Jae Slack had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.